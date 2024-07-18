College building on Kings Drive left in a state of disrepair and vandalised

By Sam Powell
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Eastbourne college’s old A-Level building has become neglected and abandoned, with vandals smashing windows.

Vandals have smashed multiple windows on all floors, gone inside and trashed classrooms.

Glass shards lay beneath the smashed windows, and multiple signs said keep-out, danger hazard area, unsafe building, and may contain asbestos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A gardener mowing the rugby pitch out front said, “It’s been like this [with broken windows] for at least a year and a half now”.

The overgrown front of the building with smashed windows in the distance.The overgrown front of the building with smashed windows in the distance.
The overgrown front of the building with smashed windows in the distance.

“I saw kids on the roof the other month”.

What will happen to this 40-year-plus-old site?

A teacher from the East Sussex College’s (ESC) run campus behind the old building stated that “the building was closed when we went into lockdown and is still mothballed”.

“Before then, there was talk of land being sold to Eastbourne Borough Council for housing”.

Broken windows above a car park used by ESC students and teachers.Broken windows above a car park used by ESC students and teachers.
Broken windows above a car park used by ESC students and teachers.

The A-level courses that used to take place in these buildings have now moved to the ESC campus behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But some courses, like A-level Law, are no longer available in Eastbourne.

Students in Eastbourne and surrounding towns like Hailsham and Polegate who want to do Law and other A-levels not available on the campus must choose from other ESC campuses in Lewes, Newhaven and Hastings and sixth-form courses at secondary schools.

It’s either that or private education at one of the nearby schools.

Smashed windows and overgrown grass.Smashed windows and overgrown grass.
Smashed windows and overgrown grass.

The building has a rich history.

It officially became Eastbourne’s sixth-form college in 1979 and was eventually Park College in 1994.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Park College became Sussex Downs in 2003 and merged with Sussex Coast College to become East Sussex College Group in 2018.

The local council and East Sussex College are still developing the ESC college site, which is a minute’s walk behind the building.

An old classroom.An old classroom.
An old classroom.

Work was underway when I visited.

I’m sure many Eastbournians, old and young, have many memories of this Kings Drive building.

What are your memories of this college?

Related topics:StudentsEast Sussex College

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice