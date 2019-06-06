Collision at Golden Cross

There has been a collision on the A22 at Golden Cross this morning (June 6).

The road is reported as partially blocked in both directions, with queuing traffic after the incident at Burgh Hill Road at around 11.30am.

Stagecoach Southeast posted on its Twitter account, “Due to an RTA at Golden Cross our 54 services are being delayed up to an hour and currently are unable to serve the A22 between the Bowship roundabout and Halland.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

There is no further information available at this time.