Collision involving vehicle and ambulance in Ditchling

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle and ambulance in Ditchling yesterday evening.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews were alerted to the collision, which involved a van and ambulance, just after 7pm.

They said it was thought that people were trapped and there was fuel on the road.

The collision happened at the junction of South View and Common Lane.

The spokesman added: “Two fire engines from Burgess Hill attended and heavy rescue unit from Worthing.

“Crews made the scene safe and left at 8.30pm.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a collision between an ambulance and a gold Nissan Micra on the B2112 Common Lane, Ditchling, about 6.57pm on Monday (July 16).

“The driver and passenger of the Micra – a 37-year-old local woman and a 36-year-old local man respectively – sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.”