Collision near Lewes between motorbike and several pedestrians including children

A motorbike collided with pedestrians last night and two people were seriously injured.

The incident happened last night around 10.20pm (November 19) in High Street Barcombe, after the local bonfire and firework display, police say.

According to police, a 67-year-old woman from Ditchling and a 30-year-old woman from East Grinstead were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Three other people, including two children, suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

A 17-year old boy from Barcombe, who was driving the motorcycle, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue, police say. The road was closed for some time, but has now reopened (November 20).

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Meadow.

