Collision on A27 roundabout in Lewes causes delays

There are delays following a collision at a roundabout on the A27 in Lewes.

The collision, which reportedly involved two vehicles, took place on the Southerham roundabout on the A27 in Lewes.

Travel news

The incident is causing delays back to the Ashcombe roundabout, according to reports.

More to follow.

