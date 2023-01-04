Collyer’s Horsham students compose music mural

How do you see Music? This was the challenge set for Level 3 Triple BTEC Art and Design students who completed a live brief to create a graphic mural design for the music department at Collyer’s.

Amber Niner with her winning mural

Sharon Porter, Head of BTEC Art and Design at the leading sixth form college, explained: “The project offered the students an excellent opportunity of a live brief scenario, whilst developing their graphic communication portfolios. Being able to offer our young artists and designers real assignments and professional experience is core to our course. The level of work presented was of an exceptional standard and we feel very proud of the talent on show.”

Students developed a wealth of designs before submitting their final works to a judging panel. The chosen piece was then made into a huge two metre vinyl square, which now adorns the entrance to the music department.

The winning design, created by Amber Niner strived to capture the essence of the Music Department. Amber, who intends to study Graphic Illustration at degree level after Collyer’s, said: “I loved working on this live brief. My final design represents the sense of joy and excitement that music can offer. I have tried to embody that through colour, mark making and texture. The brief helped me enormously with my confidence and future plans for university.”

Dan Page, Head of Music, and Music Practitioners said: "We are extremely proud to have Amber's excellent mural at the entrance to our music department. She clearly grasped what we do here and was able to balance contemporary music with classical, sequencing, composing, and analysing music with sound engineering. Although there was some tough competition from other Art & Design students, we felt Amber's winning design was just what we wanted. She was a pleasure to work with and her design looks amazing!”

