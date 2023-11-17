Collyer's Robotics Club welcomes industry expert

Phil North, Reliability Engineering Manager at Edwards Limited (Part of Atlas Copco) visited the Collyer’s Robotics Club this week, to deliver a hands-on seminar covering the functional analysis collaboration between industry and Collyer's.

Collyer’s Head of Engineering, Amarjit Chana, explained: “Functional analysis is a design process to determine deliveries on a project, a key aspect of the work undertaken by Burgess Hill based Edwards Design, who design and manufacture a leading-edge vacuum pumps system used in the semiconductor industry.

“Having Phil’s expertise has been invaluable and incredibly inspiring to our aspiring engineers’ work with the Robotics Club. They absolutely loved the session!”

John Burroughs, Collyer’s Tutorial and Enrichment Co-ordinator, was delighted: “The Robotics Club is a brilliant activity, only made possible by Amarjit and our student roboticists.