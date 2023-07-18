Collyer's student ambassadors of 2023 say goodbye at final event

Ellie West Wilson, who previously attended Oriel School, has represented Collyer’s at a record 19 events this year. She said: “I have really enjoyed helping young people to make informed academic decisions and preparing them for life at Collyer’s or sixth form in general.”
Richard Rothwell, Collyer’s Director of Admissions, said: “Ellie’s record is well deserved. Her indefatigable efforts over the past year are much appreciated!”
Fellow Ambassador Sofia Alecseeva, who previously attended Gatwick School, has also enjoyed the experience: “I’ve had a wonderful time at Collyer’s, so becoming part of the ‘Dream Team’ gave me a chance to give something back.”
Jade Vohra added: “I really enjoy helping others and my work as a Collyer’s Ambassador has given me a great opportunity to do this.”
Steve Martell, Collyer’s Deputy Principal, said: “All of the Ambassadorial class of ’23 are an absolute credit to the Collyer’s community. I could not be prouder of them. They genuinely care about helping the next generation.”
Richard Rothwell added: “What’s particularly impressive, is that Ellie, Jade, and Sofia finished their A levels in early June, but still took time out to come and help at numerous post 16 events in the last couple of weeks, including Hazelwick today. They are incredible.”