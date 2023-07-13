Collyer's students enjoy a day in the spotlight at TV studios

The prospective film makers had the opportunity to try out the full spectrum of TV production roles, from camerawork to lighting, vision mixing, sound design, directing and presenting.
The high-pressured day concluded with the live filming and recording of a TV Game show, "Peckish Pigeons", for which the students performed all the key roles, acting as presenters, contestants, and crew.
Jonathan Nunns, Head of Media Studies at Collyer’s was thrilled: "What a terrific way to end the academic year! The day was both great fun, technically productive and offered a wonderful insight into the reality of careers in television and studying at a top university.”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Enormous thanks to Ravensbourne for creating this wonderful opportunity focussing on television, which will enable our students to intelligently plan their future media career pathways.”