Collyer's welcomes new students

This week Collyer’s welcomed students to the college for a taster day, ready for a start in September 2024. Students visited the college from across the region and internationally to meet their new teachers and tutors, have taster lessons in their chosen subjects and learn about Collyer’s much admired “360 Degrees” enrichment offer.

Enrichment Fair organiser John Burrough said: “Our current students and staff ran stands including the debating society, sport academy teams, chess, robotics, table tennis and dance society. These and a multitude of other activities form a vital part of the 360 Degrees enrichment programme which all students take part in from September. These are very exciting times!”

Richard Rothwell, Collyer’s Director of Admissions, said: “The Welcome Day gives these young people a chance to cement their subject choices, and gives us a chance to warmly welcome our new students to the Collyer’s community. It is important that they have a clear idea of what college life will be like for them in September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea John, Vice Principal (Pastoral) said: “Huge thanks to all involved in making this wonderful day possible for our new students, who we very much look forward to welcoming at the start of the autumn term.”

Collyer's Ambassadors at Welcome Day 2023

On arrival at the college, the new students were greeted by some of the Collyer’s Ambassadors, affectionately known as the “Dream Team”, who answered questions and guided them through their first day at the highly rated Sixth Form College.