Come and join in at SeaMagic Sidley, a family fun day!

Get ready to be whisked away on an adventure as SeaMagic Sidley, a free community family fun day, will set sail on the 12th of August from 11 am- 3 pm at Sidley recreation ground. With just a week left until the big day, the anticipation is building for this much-awaited summer event.

SeaMagic Sidley promises to be an enjoyable experience for families and individuals of all ages, featuring a lineup of performances and activities that will leave everyone smiling.

Local drumming group, STIX Drummers, will start the event at 11 am, setting the perfect tone for an exciting day.

In the spirit of creativity in the community, SeaMagic Sidley will host an exciting costume competition where participants can dress up as mermaids, sea monsters, sailors, fish folk, or smugglers. A parade will display these imaginative costumes, with exciting prizes to be won for the most original outfits.

Sea Sphere by The Show Globe

There will be much to see at the event, including the marvellous mermaid ‘Sea Sphere’ by the Show Globe, Creature Encounters lovable Penguins, Hula artist Xena Flame who will be running workshops, local stilt walker Dolly Delicious plus storytelling, music, and dance.

Alongside the performances, SeaMagic Sidley will feature a variety of local stalls offering engaging activities for children, from face painting to arts and crafts.

SeaMagic Sidley will be on 12th August 2023, from 11 am to 3 pm. Admission to the event is free, and all are welcome to join in the fun.

