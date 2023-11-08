Come to lunch at the LA Second Chance Café – you are in for a treat!

Fancy a hearty, flavoursome midweek lunch that’s perfect for an autumn day, will help save the planet and benefit the local community?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roast pepper and carrot soup, followed by a pasta bake and rounded off with bread-and-butter pudding? Tempted? Head down to the LA Second Chance Café in Parkside Evangelical Church, St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton on Thursday 9th November from 11am to 2pm.

A new development from the hugely successful Littlehampton Community Fridge the Café is the brainchild of Louise Dawkes, a Community Fridge volunteer with a background in catering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The café will create nutritious, tasty meals from perfectly good food which would otherwise end up in landfill, but Louise would far rather her happy customers enjoy this food – hence the Café name: Second Chance!

LA Second Chance Café Volunteers Team

After a successful launch last month which impressed the Community Fridge volunteers, the café is now open to all comers – you just need to turn up. To make absolutely sure you have a table, you can go online at https://ticketsource.co.uk/fare-divide

So how much can you expect to pay for your lunch?

Well, it is up to you – customers are invited to pay as they feel able to. All funds raised will go towards the future of the Community Fridge as it moves into its 5th year of sharing surplus food with members of the local community.

For more information about the Community Café and future opening times, please see their website and Facebook page.

Alison Baker