Comedian Huge Davies brings Album 4 My Ancestors (DEAD) to Portsmouth

Comedian Huge Davies will be bringing his debut tour Album 4 My Ancestors (DEAD) to The Lens Studio, Portsmouth Guildhall on April 19 (tickets on www.hugedavies.com).

He will be performing a series of songs, but not songs he’s written – these are songs passed down by his family members and ancestors (dead). And what ancestors Huge has. Among them we've got ET, Batman and everyone in the bed in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Why Huge, though?

“People always want to know. But it's not my real name. I had a stage name when I started doing comedy because when you first start there are a lot of comedians that are not very good, and they are there through the love and support of their friends and family. I wanted to be anonymous when I started doing comedy and not just be supported by friends and family telling me that I was good. So I changed my name so that no one would know who I was and so that I would actually get better on my own. And by the time you get good then people just acknowledge the name, but it's not my real name. It was just some of my friends called me Huge at school.”

This is the debut tour but Huge has been doing this for nearly ten years now: “I didn't realise it until the other day but then I was talking to some of the people I was on a comedy course with and it's nearly ten years ago now. But actually I had opportunities to tour three or four years ago but I just didn't want to do it. I was just enjoying what I was doing and I was doing lots of other projects and I was worried about whether the other projects would be limited by the tour. But I've done lots of different things now and I just wanted to meet my audience. I'm doing gigs all the time but when you're doing those, you're part of a mixed bill and you just don't know who is there to see who and which people are there to see you so it feels really good to be touring now and you know that everyone is there to see you.”

As for how he judges its success: “My definition of success is that I am happy and that it is fulfilling, and it is both of those things. I always think that if you're doing creative work and you're happy and you're looking forward to the next show then that is the most important thing. A lot of people are touring and just don't like touring but they just feel that they have to. And it is a lot of hard work and a lot of getting back late, but I am really, really enjoying it. I find myself really looking forward to it and each show is different.”