Coming to Brighton & Hove Pride this weekend? Please use local NHS services responsibly

NHS Sussex is encouraging attendees to use alternatives to A&E for urgent care when it’s not an emergency. You can support health services during Brighton & Hove Pride weekend by:
· Only using A&E if it is an emergency – save the services for saving lives
· Using 111 in the first instance – they can advise, support and direct you to the most appropriate service
· Seeking expert advice from a community pharmacist for minor health concerns
· Making use of walk in and minor injury services if you do need help.
· Ordering repeat prescriptions in advance of GP practices and pharmacies closing over the Pride weekend
· For minor ailments, or illnesses speak to a local pharmacy team to seek medical advice and treatment
A spokesperson from the NHS in Sussex said: “As Pride is such a big celebration, we are expecting a busy weekend, and we are working hard across health and care services to make sure we can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help.“Help us help those who need urgent medical care by making use of A&E alternatives this Pride weekend.“You can also help us by looking out for each other. It’s going to be a warm weekend and even without Pride a very busy two days in the city. We’re asking people to act responsibly so that they don’t find themselves or others requiring an ambulance for something which could have been avoided. If you go out as a group, come home as a group, and please look after your friends.”For medical advice, you can call NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk. Help is available 24/7 and trained operators offer advice and guidance for urgent healthcare needs when it is not an emergency. NHS 111 call handlers can advise on where local NHS services are and can even suggest an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or Minor Injuries Unit, help with prescriptions and offer self-care advice.
First aid teams and medical centres are available in Preston Park and the Pride Village Party. Most problems can be dealt with on site. Stewards will be on hand to direct and assist people to their nearest medical centre.
A safe space is available for anyone who is feeling distressed, intoxicated, injured, has lost friends, needs to charge a phone or is unable to get home. Safe spaces are open Friday and Saturday 10.30pm to 6am, St Paul’s Church, West Street BN1 2RQ.Anyone can visit Brighton Station Health Centre for treatment, and there is no need to be a registered patient. They offer a walk-in service for treatment, or you can call first for a telephone triage with a clinician, 0333 321 0946. The Walk-in Centre is located minutes away from Brighton Railway Station at Brighton Station Health Centre (Queens Road) and is open 8am-8pm every day.