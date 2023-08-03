Coming to Brighton & Hove Pride this weekend? Please use local NHS services responsibly

A spokesperson from the NHS in Sussex said: “As Pride is such a big celebration, we are expecting a busy weekend, and we are working hard across health and care services to make sure we can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help.“Help us help those who need urgent medical care by making use of A&E alternatives this Pride weekend.“You can also help us by looking out for each other. It’s going to be a warm weekend and even without Pride a very busy two days in the city. We’re asking people to act responsibly so that they don’t find themselves or others requiring an ambulance for something which could have been avoided. If you go out as a group, come home as a group, and please look after your friends.”For medical advice, you can call NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk. Help is available 24/7 and trained operators offer advice and guidance for urgent healthcare needs when it is not an emergency. NHS 111 call handlers can advise on where local NHS services are and can even suggest an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or Minor Injuries Unit, help with prescriptions and offer self-care advice.