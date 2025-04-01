Community action group highlights large housing development idea for East Hoathly
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Village Concerns has posted the proposals online. The group states: "Another 275 homes are planned for East Hoathly and yes, that is on top of what has already been approved by Wealden District Council covering more land than previously submitted as part of the Local Plan.
"The application: WD/2025/0376/MAJ is now lives on the WDC llPlanning site. It has a hybrid order attached as well so if one gets approved, they all get approved.
"Applicants Hesmonds Stud is also applying to have an Order S106 lift ed on all stud land which covers 700 acrfes extending as far as Davis Town, Easons Green and Halland. If the developer and agent Parker Dann are successful this means all the land will be open for building and thus destroying the entire area, including woodlands and habitat that cannot be replaced."
The application comprises an outline application for the erection of up to 275 sustainable residential dwellings (including 35 per cent affordable) housing and a two-form entry primary school together with provision of vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access, open spaces including a children's play area, community allotments, a sustainable drainage system and associated landscaping.
It also includes a full application for 17 new homes (also including 35 per cent affordable) access, landscaping and other infrastructure.
As yet there are no responses from individuals or parish councils on the application.
Susan King
Senior Reporter
Sussex Express
Mobile 07976 800 195