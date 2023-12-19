BREAKING

Community business near Worthing raises money for Electric Storm Youth

Local community pub, the Railway in Lancing, who held their grand launch party back in August has fundraised more than £750 for youth charity Electric Storm Youth (ESY).
By John RandallContributor
Published 19th Dec 2023, 08:57 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A cheque was presented on Monday 18th December by landlords Iryna and Chris Williams to Karen Rance, a trustee of the charity, accompanied by Sue Burdon, ESY’s charity shop co-ordinator and youth support worker, Jonny Woodbridge.

When asked why they had chosen ESY, landlord Chris Williams said, “I volunteer for local cub and scout groups and I’m only too aware by the lack of facilities for young people in Lancing, so when Iryna and I took over the pub, we wanted our first fundraising event to be about supporting young people and everyone mentioned Electric Storm Youth.”

Commenting on the donation, John Randall ESY’s fundraiser said “We are delighted that Iryna and Chris chose to fundraise for us and are very grateful to everyone who supported the event. Like all charities, ESY relies on fundraising events, individual donations and grant funding to survive. The money raised, will help ensure that we can continue to run a wide range of activities for young people in Lancing and Sompting. The donation is a great example of a local business and its customers supporting a local charity.”

For more information, visit www.electricstormyouth.co.uk

