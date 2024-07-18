Community Information Day planned for Petworth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will take place on Tuesday 23 July from 10am until 1pm at the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.
“It’s really important for people to know what services are out there, and just how much help is available,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.
“Times are tough for lots of people across the district at the moment, and every little helps, but people aren’t always aware of the support available to them on their doorstep. So, whether it’s finding out about wellbeing services for you or a loved one or getting some financial hints and tips, there will be lots of takeaways from the day and I would really encourage as many people as possible to come along.”
The event has been organised by Chichester District Council’s Communities Team and will take place in conjunction with a range of partner organisations.
Residents can meet and chat to representatives from the council’s Supporting You, Wellbeing, Social Prescribing and Communities teams; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service; Citizens Advice; the Chichester Foodbank; UK Harvest; West Sussex County Council’s scam awareness team; and, the district council’s community wardens;
For more information about the event people can email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.