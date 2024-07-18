Community Information Day planned for Petworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Petworth will be able to find out about the wide range of support services on offer at a special Community Information Day this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Tuesday 23 July from 10am until 1pm at the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

“It’s really important for people to know what services are out there, and just how much help is available,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Times are tough for lots of people across the district at the moment, and every little helps, but people aren’t always aware of the support available to them on their doorstep. So, whether it’s finding out about wellbeing services for you or a loved one or getting some financial hints and tips, there will be lots of takeaways from the day and I would really encourage as many people as possible to come along.”

The event will take place on Tuesday 23 July from 10am until 1pm at the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

The event has been organised by Chichester District Council’s Communities Team and will take place in conjunction with a range of partner organisations.

Residents can meet and chat to representatives from the council’s Supporting You, Wellbeing, Social Prescribing and Communities teams; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service; Citizens Advice; the Chichester Foodbank; UK Harvest; West Sussex County Council’s scam awareness team; and, the district council’s community wardens;

For more information about the event people can email [email protected]