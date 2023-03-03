Community orchard planting in Brighton

Two community orchard planting events are happening in Brighton on Thursday, March 9.Brighton Permaculture Trust is leading the planting days on behalf of CPRE Sussex.Planting will take place on the Bristol Estate, and in Norwich Drive and Taunton Way.Both events are on from 10am to 4pm.Volunteers are invited to go along to get involved and gain expert tips on planting and caring for trees.At the Bristol Estate, six trees will be planted at the end of Chadborn Close.For more information, click hereAt Norwich Drive and Taunton Way, volunteers will be creating a new community orchard of fruit and nut trees.Find out more and register here