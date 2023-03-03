Community tree planting at Fishbourne Roman Palace with Chichester school

A new community orchard is taking shape at Fishbourne Roman Palace, the largest Roman domestic home in the UK, after support from youngsters at Fishbourne Primary School.

A new community orchard is springing up at Fishbourne Roman Palace thanks to a tree-mendous effort from local school children.

Thanks to generous support and funding from The Tree Council and Chichester District Council, a number of fruit saplings were secured to plant at the heritage site near Chichester.

The idea is to create a new community orchard - with pupils from the neighbouring Fishbourne Primary School helping plant the trees.

Simon Holman, Head Gardener at Fishbourne Roman Palace, led the project, helping youngsters mark out the area before using spades to shovel in compost and stakes to secure the saplings in place.

When fully grown, the trees will support wildlife and the wider biodiversity of the local area.

Some of the fruit may also be harvested to use in the award-winning Educational sessions run by the Fishbourne team.

Sarah Parker, Property Manager at Fishbourne Roman Palace, said: "For 2,000 years, the Palace has occupied a prime position between Chichester Harbour and the South Downs. Even with the development of housing over time, the site is still an important nature corridor. So providing trees to support local wildlife and the wider biodiveristy of the area is incredibly important.

"We're looking forward to seeing the trees grow in the months and years to come. The hope is they will provide a focal point for the community. Perhaps the trees will also provide fruit which we can use in our activities on site.

"I want to thank The Tree Council and Chichester District Council for their generous support in helping us with this great initiative."

Funding from The Tree Council supported the purchase of a number of arbutus. The Council grant, supported by 50% match funding, went towards maiden apple trees.

Representatives from The Tree Council, local authority and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs inspected the work during a recent visit to the site.

Fishbourne Roman Palace has extensive grounds as well as the oldest formal gardens in the country.