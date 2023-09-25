Completion of new energy-saving homes celebrated in Peacehaven

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been held to mark the completion of 40 new homes at Cripps Avenue in Peacehaven.

The site has been completed by a partnership between leading social housing provider Stonewater and Boutique Modern, the UK’s first modular construction company to gain B Corp certification, with support from Lewes District Council.

It provides 40 energy-efficient modular homes for affordable rent, constructed just three miles from the development site using modern methods of construction (MMC).

Attendees at the opening of Cripps Avenue

Members of the design and construction team joined Stonewater to commemorate the completion of the site, which has brought significant benefits to the local economy, including more than £3.5m being spent with local businesses, suppliers and subcontractors within the district and the creation of 14 new full-time construction roles.

The new homes; nine one and two-bedroom flats and 31 two and three-bedroom houses, will also benefit their customers with each home being built with energy-efficiency and lower fuel bills in mind.

One of Stonewater’s customers, Angela De Gray-Birch, who moved to one of the new flats at Cripps Avenue recently, said: “I couldn’t say a bad thing about this flat or the development. I think it’s beautiful and so do my friends that visit. Everyone I’ve spoken to at Stonewater has been lovely and I’ve already noticed my electricity bills are lower too. I’m incredibly happy living here.”

The Cripps Avenue homes have been built on the site of a former plant hire business and derelict property in Peacehaven. It now boasts not only modern, attractive and high-quality homes, but a new feature in the form of a sculpture commissioned by Stonewater.

"Ascension of the Fallen”

The sculpture, created by local artist Rich Dean, who works from his studio in Newhaven, is named “Ascension of the Fallen” and contains 1,000 stainless steel poppies. It was created in memory of those involved in the First World War, at which time Peacehaven had strong connections with the armed forces.

Naomi Mooney, Development Manager for Stonewater, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this development and the opportunity it has given us to provide a high number of wonderful homes for customers while reducing the impact on the environment of constructing much needed new affordable homes.

“It’s wonderful to see the site complete, with our poppy sculpture providing a lovely focal point, and to know that not only are customers benefitting from warm, high-quality homes but that they are already seeing a reduction in energy bills too.”

Dick Shone, Managing Director at Boutique Modern, added: “It's been fantastic to collaborate with Stonewater on this project, a company which has similar ambitions to us regarding sustainability and social value.