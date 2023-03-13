'Computer virus' to blame for huge system failure at Chichester school

A ‘computer virus’ is behind a major systems outage at a Chichester secondary school, is has been reported.

Bishop Luffa School in Westgate suffered a major systems outage on Thursday (March 9) with all phone lines, and the schools website affected.

A message on the school’s website reads: “The school systems are currently down. We are unable to access emails or phone lines. In an emergency or to report an absence please call 07706 352250. Absences can also be reported by email to [email protected] All other enquiries can be emailed to [email protected]”

The school has been unavailable for comment but a parent has said the school confirmed in an email: “We have a computer virus that has knocked out all systems that are based in school. This means that we don't have our usual school email or phone system. However, we do have Arbor and Google Drive, as these are cloud-based systems.”

The email also states that the incident has been reported to police.

