Computers for Charities offers space for National Volunteer Week

By Simon RooksbyContributor
Published 17th May 2024, 13:56 BST
Since COVID most charities & organisations report a market drop of Volunteers. In fact only this week. Computers for Charities sister charity “Recycling for Charities” after 20 years of operation is taking the steps of closure due to just this.

Recycling for Charities & Computers for Charities, pioneers of Reuse & Recycling and forerunners of Waste & Electrical Equipment directive of 2007 have aided thousands of tonnes of electrical to either be reused or recycled effectively and bypassing the old way of landfill.

Volunteer Week (June 3 to 8) is not just a way of recruiting volunteers, but also a way for people to meet the charities & organisations. Discover what they do and more importantly meet them!

Saturday 8th June 10am – 2pm. Computers for Charities is offering an open space to local organisations and local people to meet at its workshop. Unit 23 Hawthorn Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6QA.

Organisations attending:

· Association of Ukrainians Great Britain – Eastbourne Branch meet at this location weekly and help support some of the 253,000 Ukrainian Refugees children & adults currently taking refuge in the UK

· Baby Bank & Beyond is a resource for disadvantaged parents & young children operating across the area

· National Coastwatch Institution are voluntary, working in tandem with coast guard and sea rescue services.

· Computers for Charities is offering a Free computer check up. Bring your laptop or desktop in and see its performance improve!

For more information. Contact: Simon Rooksby. Computers for Charities. Tel: 01323 848588 or email: [email protected]

