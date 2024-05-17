Computers for Charities offers space for National Volunteer Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since COVID most charities & organisations report a market drop of Volunteers. In fact only this week. Computers for Charities sister charity “Recycling for Charities” after 20 years of operation is taking the steps of closure due to just this.

Recycling for Charities & Computers for Charities, pioneers of Reuse & Recycling and forerunners of Waste & Electrical Equipment directive of 2007 have aided thousands of tonnes of electrical to either be reused or recycled effectively and bypassing the old way of landfill.

Volunteer Week (June 3 to 8) is not just a way of recruiting volunteers, but also a way for people to meet the charities & organisations. Discover what they do and more importantly meet them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday 8th June 10am – 2pm. Computers for Charities is offering an open space to local organisations and local people to meet at its workshop. Unit 23 Hawthorn Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6QA.

Volunteers Week

Organisations attending:

· Association of Ukrainians Great Britain – Eastbourne Branch meet at this location weekly and help support some of the 253,000 Ukrainian Refugees children & adults currently taking refuge in the UK

· Baby Bank & Beyond is a resource for disadvantaged parents & young children operating across the area

· National Coastwatch Institution are voluntary, working in tandem with coast guard and sea rescue services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Computers for Charities is offering a Free computer check up. Bring your laptop or desktop in and see its performance improve!