Computers for Charities offers space for National Volunteer Week
Recycling for Charities & Computers for Charities, pioneers of Reuse & Recycling and forerunners of Waste & Electrical Equipment directive of 2007 have aided thousands of tonnes of electrical to either be reused or recycled effectively and bypassing the old way of landfill.
Volunteer Week (June 3 to 8) is not just a way of recruiting volunteers, but also a way for people to meet the charities & organisations. Discover what they do and more importantly meet them!
Saturday 8th June 10am – 2pm. Computers for Charities is offering an open space to local organisations and local people to meet at its workshop. Unit 23 Hawthorn Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6QA.
Organisations attending:
· Association of Ukrainians Great Britain – Eastbourne Branch meet at this location weekly and help support some of the 253,000 Ukrainian Refugees children & adults currently taking refuge in the UK
· Baby Bank & Beyond is a resource for disadvantaged parents & young children operating across the area
· National Coastwatch Institution are voluntary, working in tandem with coast guard and sea rescue services.
· Computers for Charities is offering a Free computer check up. Bring your laptop or desktop in and see its performance improve!
For more information. Contact: Simon Rooksby. Computers for Charities. Tel: 01323 848588 or email: [email protected]