Concern for man missing from Chichester

Fifty-year-old Hossine Nazari was last seen at about 6.45am last Monday (July 18) and is said to have links to Dorset.

He is described as about 5’9”, of medium build, and has greying black, cropped hair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting an appeal on social media, a spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “Have you seen Hossine Nazari? He's missing from Chichester.

Have you seen Hossine?

“He was last seen at about 6.45am on Monday, July 18.

“He is 50, 5’ 9” and medium build with black, cropped hair which is greying. He has links to Dorset.