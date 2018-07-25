Concern for missing 21-year-old from Peacehaven

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 21-year-old woman from Peacehaven.

Roisin McDermott was last seen by her family at 7pm in Peacehaven on Friday (20 July).

Police describe her as white, 5ft 5ins, with blonde shoulder length hair and a rose tattoo on her left wrist.

The details of her clothing are unknown.

Roisin could still be in the area but she also has links to Hove and Wales, police said.

Anyone with information on Roisin’s whereabouts, report online or call 101 quoting reference 806 of 22/07.