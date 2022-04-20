Concern for missing Chichester man, 72, last seen in these two city pubs

Police have expressed their concerns for the welfare of a 72-year-old man who has gone missing from Chichester.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:36 pm

Officers have said they are looking Kenneth Kidd from Chichester, after he was last seen at two South Street pubs, believed to be The Fountain and The Foundry, last week (Tuesday, April 12.)

He subsequently missed an appointment the next day. Sussex Police has today (Wednesday, April issued an appeal for information.

Kenneth (or Ken as he is also known), is white and has grey hair. He is of slim build and his current clothing is unknown.

Kenneth Kidd

He is known to travel extensively throughout the country.

If anyone has any information, or has seen Ken, they are urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 684 from 14/04.

