Concern for missing diabetic teen last seen at Lewes railway station

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager who was last seen at Lewes railway station.

Elliot Ben-Sellem, 17, was last seen at the station at around 5.45pm on Friday (November 22), police said. He was due to return to his home address but didn’t arrive.

Elliot Ben-Sellem. ''Picture: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “There is concern for Elliot’s welfare as he’s Type 1 diabetic and may not have sufficient medication with him.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in, with short, brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a tiger on the front, grey hooded jumper, a black Northface jacket and blue/black Hugo Boss trainers.

“It is believed he could be in the Brighton area. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 1541 of 22/11.”