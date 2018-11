Police are concerned for the welfare of a young boy who has gone missing. They believe he may be in Seaford.

Lewes Police said: "Hi if you are in the Seaford area tonight Friday 9 November, please look out for 13-year-old Louie Jacobs.

"He left home at 3pm and hasn't been seen since.

"It's out of character and he's vulnerable.

"If you can help please call on 101 or 999 quoting serial 844 of today. Thanks."

If you see him please contact police.