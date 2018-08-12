Concern for missing man from Ringmer

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ringmer.

Hayden Wright, 44, left his house in Ringmer, near Lewes, to go shopping around 11am today (Sunday, August 12), police said.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 5ins, of medium build, with short dark hair and glasses.

Hayden was last seen wearing a navy blue and white striped t-shirt and jeans, police said.

He has links to Lewes and Brighton and he could be travelling on public transport, police said.

A spokesman said: “If you see him please dial 999 immediately.

“Please report any information on previous sightings to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 798 of 12/08.”