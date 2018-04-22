Concern for missing Newick teenager

Police are very concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Elliot Ben-Sellem from Newick, Lewes.

Elliot, 15, is a type 1 diabetic and requires regular medication.

Police said he was last seen in the Brighton area around 2.50pm on Friday (April 20).

Elliot is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black skinny jeans, a black t-shirt and carrying a small black bag.

Police said he could have travelled back to the Lewes area or he could still be in the Brighton and Hove areas.

PC Ben Wellard said: “Elliot has to have his blood sugar levels checked regularly.

“We are appealing to the public who may be out enjoying the sunshine to keep an eye out for Elliot and to get in contact with us immediately if you see him.

“If you see please call 999 immediately. If you have any information on where he may be or have seen him since he went missing please report online or call 101 quoting reference of 845 of 20/04.”