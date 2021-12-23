Concern for missing Newick woman

According to police, Vivienne left her home at 9.30am yesterday (Wednesday, December 22) and it is believed she was driving a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec.

She is described by police as slim, 5’6”, with brown hair and a scar on her forehead. It is possible she was wearing a long dark puffer jacket or coat.

Police say officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’.

Missing Vivienne. Photo from Eastbourne Police. SUS-211223-090635001