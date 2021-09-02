Concern for missing Saltdean man with links to Brighton, Lewes, Seaford and Newhaven
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Saltdean man Jean-Luc.
The 34-year-old was last seen on August 21 at 10.30am. He is mixed race, 5’ 10”, athletic build with short black hair and has a broken front tooth.
Jean-Luc has links to Brighton, Hove, Lewes, Seaford and Newhaven.
If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts please ring 101 quoting 1094 of 27/08.