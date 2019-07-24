Concern for missing Uckfield man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Uckfield man.

Mark Payne was last seen on June 12, police said, at 12 noon in Bloomery Way, Maresfield, near Uckfield.

He was reported missing on July 9, said police.

He is white, 5ft 10in, of medium build and has blonde hair.

Sergeant Kath Nevill said: "We are concerned about Mark who hasn't been seen since last month.

"He has links to Uckfield. If anyone has seen him or knows where he is please contact us."

People can report online to police or ring 101 quoting serial 1082 of 09/07 if they have any information which could help find Mark.