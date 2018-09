Police are searching for Emma Richards, who is missing from her home in Newhaven.

The 31-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, August 21, and officers and her family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and has a ‘mum’ tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 655 of 24/08.