Concern for Worthing teen who may be in Bognor Regis or Chichester

If you see her, or have any information as to her whereabouts, report it online, or call 101, quoting serial 344 of 03/08.

Kaci was last seen on Tuesday, August 2, and has been described by officers as white, 5’3” and of a slim build.

Kaci is from Worthing but is known to have links in Bognor and Chichester.

Issuing and appeal for information on social media this morning, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “ Can you help us find Kaci? She’s been reported missing from Worthing, and we’re concerned for her welfare.

“Kaci was last seen near her home address in the town at about 10.30pm on Tuesday August 2.

"She is 15, white, 5’ 3” and slim. She has shoulder length blonde hair which she normally wears up in a bun. Her current clothing is unknown. Kaci has also been known to frequent Bognor and Chichester.