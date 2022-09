Susan Davey, who also goes by 'Annie', was last seen in Hailsham on September 16 wearing red trousers, red top, pink coat and red hat, Eastbourne Police say.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

@EastbournePol said officers are ‘concerned’. According to police, she has links to Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne. If you see her, call Eastbourne Police on 101 quoting 634 of 16/09.