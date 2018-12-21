Concern over arson attacks and vandalism in Polegate

Polegate has been blighted by a serious of attacks by vandals over the past few weeks – including arson.

Police say officers have received numerous reports of damage and anti-social behaviour over recent months and are investigating a suspected arson attack in Wannack Recreation ground on December 11.

Hailsham Town Council said, “Please be aware that Polegate has had a number of incidents of arson.

“Bins and other items have been burnt in the parks and post boxes have been set alight in some roads.

“The police are already aware. If you see a crime in progress please call 999.”

Sussex Police says there is a direct patrol activity assigned for the area which is carried out by officers on a daily basis, though no arrests have been made in connection to these incidents.

A police spokesperson said PCSO Fleur Whitaker held a community meeting at the Polegate Parish council office earlier this month, but only two members of the public attended.

She has also arranged a community meeting for Willingdon Parish Council in January, they added.

The event takes place on January 25 from 11am at the council offices in The Triangle.