Concern over ‘industrial scale’ grain store in picturesque Alciston

Plans for a giant grain store in the picturesque downland village of Alciston have provoked alarm, with locals fearing it will have a negative impact on the character of the area.

It is proposed to site the 36m x 15m structure, capable of holding 500 tonnes, in close proximity to the nationally-renowned Grade I Listed tithe barn, which is believed to date from medieval times.

Sandy Thomas said: “Local residents are very concerned that this industrial scale development will greatly diminish the prominence and unique character of the barn, the medieval pond and other important village buildings, and that this unique setting will be irrevocably lost to all.”

She said the grain store would be in full view from close by the South Downs Way and from the Old Coach Road. “Views around the tithe barn to the South Downs bounded by the Alciston Conservation Area as well as views of Alciston from the Downs, which have changed little since medieval times, will be seriously compromised,” said Dr Thomas.

John Gainsborough said improved grain storage facilities were important for the efficient working of Alciston Court Farm and to protect the tithe barn from further damage through continuing use of powerful modern farm equipment.

“But the proposed location adjacent to and directly in front of the historic barn is really inappropriate in this landscape,” he said.

“The industrial scale of the building will be clear from the South Downs Way and other areas of the National Park south of the village and potential, less obtrusive locations with good vehicle access for improved storage facilities, within the curtilage of the farm need exploring urgently.”

The application for the grain store has been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority under the ‘Permitted Agricultural Development’ scheme and locals fear that unless there are ‘strong planning objections’ the proposed store in this location may receive almost automatic consent. They are urging the SDNP to refer the application to the full scrutiny of the planning process.

The deadline for any objections to the location is Thursday, February 14. Campaigners are urging people to protect their landscape by sending objections in writing to South Downs Centre, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DH or email planning@southdowns.gov.uk quoting the planning refernce number SDNP/19/00252/APNB.