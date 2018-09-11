Concern over missing Newhaven woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Emma Carver.

Emma, 20, was last seen leaving her Newhaven home 8.15pm yesterday (Monday, September 10).

Police said she is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with very long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red jumper, denim jacket, black jeans and boots.

Emma has autism and does not like physical contact from people.

She has links to Brighton and Lewes, police said.

If anyone sees Emma or have any information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101, quoting 1127 of 10/09.