‘Concerns are growing’ for missing man who was last seen in Brighton

Police said ‘concerns are growing’ for a missing man who was last seen in Brighton almost two weeks ago.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Officers are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex Police
Officers are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers are searching for 59-year-old Paul Coulter, according to police.

Sussex Police added: “Paul was last seen in Brighton on April 17 and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is described as white, 5’ 9” and of slim build, with thinning black hair. He often wears a black jacket and either tracksuit bottoms or combat work trousers. He is also known to ride a black pedal cycle.

"Anyone who sees Paul or knows where he is, is asked to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 828 of 27/04.”

