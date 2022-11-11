Concerns for missing Crawley mum last seen in Worthing: Call 999 if you see her
Police are concerned for a young mum who was reported missing from Crawley yesterday (November 10) and was last known to be in Worthing.
Officers say that Chloe Jeffreys, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.
She is described as 5’7” and slim, with long red/burgundy hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black top and black and burgundy trainers.
Her daughter has blonde hair and is understood to be wearing a pink fleecy zip-up cardigan and is in a black iCandy push chair.
A police spokesperson said: “The pair were last known to be in Worthing.
“If you see them or have any information that could help, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 477 of 10/11.”