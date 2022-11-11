Edit Account-Sign Out
Concerns for missing Crawley mum last seen in Worthing: Call 999 if you see her

Police are concerned for a young mum who was reported missing from Crawley yesterday (November 10) and was last known to be in Worthing.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 12:04pm

Officers say that Chloe Jeffreys, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

She is described as 5’7” and slim, with long red/burgundy hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black top and black and burgundy trainers.

Her daughter has blonde hair and is understood to be wearing a pink fleecy zip-up cardigan and is in a black iCandy push chair.

Police are concerned for Chloe Jefferys who is missing. Call 999 if you see her

A police spokesperson said: “The pair were last known to be in Worthing.

“If you see them or have any information that could help, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 477 of 10/11.”

