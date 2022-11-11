Concerns for missing Crawley mum last seen in Worthing: Call 999 if you see her

Officers say that Chloe Jeffreys, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

She is described as 5’7” and slim, with long red/burgundy hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black top and black and burgundy trainers.

Her daughter has blonde hair and is understood to be wearing a pink fleecy zip-up cardigan and is in a black iCandy push chair.

Police are concerned for Chloe Jefferys who is missing. Call 999 if you see her

A police spokesperson said: “The pair were last known to be in Worthing.