Concerns for missing Luke and his dog

Police are searching for a man and his dog, who are missing from Eastbourne.

Luke Thomson, 28, was last seen with his golden Labrador in the town on Friday, and it is believed he could be in the area or the Nutley area of Wealden.

Luke is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of strong build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue patterned vest and shorts, and has two distinctive tattoos – ‘Mia’ on his left chest and ‘Joseph’ on his arm.

Anyone who sees Luke or who has any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 913 of 01/06.