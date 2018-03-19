Concerns for missing teenager

Police say they are growing concerned for a missing Newhaven teenager with links to Brighton and Hove.

Police say 15-year-old Lily Asinde was last seen at 8.30am on Friday (March 16) at a bus stop in Newhaven but she never turned up for school.

Lily is described as black, 5ft 7in tall, with black Afro hair worn in a weaved style. She was last seen wearing a grey Nike T-shirt and a black mini skirt.

Detective Sergeant Jo Bott said: "We are concerned for Lily as she is only 15 and was not dressed for the cold weather. She has links to Brighton and Hove and is believed to have contacts in the Coventry area of West Midlands. If anyone has seen her or knows where she is please contact us immediately."

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 624 of 16/03. If Lily is danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.