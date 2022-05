Sussex Police said they were called along with fire and ambulance services to The Drove, Newhaven, just after midday yesterday (May 30) to attend the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called over concerns for the welfare of a man in a hotel in The Drove, Newhaven, at 12.23pm on May 30.

"Further updates will be provided in due course.”

