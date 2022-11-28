Concerns over Crawley subway following death of 12-year-old Tyler Wills

Concerns over a subway in Crawley have been raised following the death of 12-year-old Tyler Wills on Friday (November 25).

The subway in Crawley which is regularly flodded

Tyler, of Arnfield Close, was taken to hospital after a collision on Crawley Avenue – but later died. A local resident, who did not want to be named, raised concerns about the subway with the Crawley Observer, saying it is always flooded and people have to cross the busy road. The resident added that neighbours have been contacting West Sussex County Council for years to get something done about it.

And according to BBC Radio Sussex, Tyler’s step-dad Peter Fraser also claimed the subway ‘has been flooding for years’.

The subway goes under Crawley Avenue - but flooding means people have to cross the busy road

Mr Fraser told the BBC: "The subway was flooded and they couldn't get through, so they tried to cross the road.”

The BBC report, which you can read here, also added: “He [Mr Fraser] said Tyler's family had "started a petition about that subway because it has been flooding for years".

“He said they were calling for the underpass to be regularly pumped, and for a speed camera and a crossing to be erected on the road above.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: "Our thoughts and condolences go to those who have been affected by this tragedy. The incident is under investigation by the police and therefore any comment at the present time would not be appropriate."

Tyler attended Ifield Community College and they released a statement today. It said: “It is with great sadness that we must share the news that a Year 7 student, Tyler Wills, was involved in a road traffic accident on Friday. Sadly, his injuries proved fatal. Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this sad time. We will help and support those students affected by this tragic situation.”

