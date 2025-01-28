Concert will remember early-music festival co-founder

Deborah Roberts (contributed pic)

Brighton Early Music Festival is organising a memorial concert for its late artistic director, Deborah Roberts in St Martin’s Church, Brighton on Sunday, February 9.

The music has been carefully selected to feature repertoire that Deborah loved and performed, including music by Josquin, Monteverdi, Byrd, Francesca Caccini, Cozzolani and Striggio.

“We’re hoping that many of you will join us for this celebratory concert and stay to share memories of Deborah over a glass of wine at a reception for all afterwards,” said a spokesman. “This is a free event, but tickets need to be booked because capacity is limited. Donations to BREMF are encouraged and will be added to the Deborah Roberts Memorial Fund. This fund will be used to support the projects that we know Deborah championed and loved as a way of continuing her inspirational legacy.”

The Deborah Roberts Memorial Concert is at St Martin's Church, Lewes Road, BN2 3HQ, Sunday, February 9, 6.30pm. Tickets via https://bremf-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173660881

Deborah Roberts (b May 10 1952), co-founder and artistic director of Brighton Early Music Festival, co-founder of Musica Secreta and a member of The Tallis Scholars for over 20 years, died on 9 September 2024.

“It was an enormous privilege to work alongside Deborah over many years, and her exceptional creativity and professionalism have shaped the festival into what it is today.”

Deborah’s love of early music began with hearing it on the radio. She was probably around 14 years old when she first heard some renaissance music on the radio. It immediately appealed and became an obsession, she said.

“Inspired in this way, Deborah graduated from Nottingham University with an MA in editing and interpreting renaissance and baroque music, studying with David Munrow, whose encouragement she gratefully acknowledged. She remained fascinated by the discovery of new repertoire and performance styles.

“As a long-term former member of The Tallis Scholars, Deborah performed with them in over 1,200 concerts and in countless recordings. She also sang with many other early music ensembles as a soloist and consort singer.

“She founded the female voice ensemble Musica Secreta in the early 1990s to champion music by women composers of the 15th to 17th centuries. She took up choral direction more than 20 years ago and was very active running courses in the performance of polyphonic vocal music and early opera.

“In 2002 Deborah co-founded Brighton Early Music Festival with Clare Norburn, and the festival has grown since then under her leadership into one of the most influential platforms for early music in the UK. An integral part of what Deborah brought to the festival is the BREMF Live scheme, which led to the creation and mentorship of countless young artists and ensembles at the start of their early music career. She also founded and directed the festival’s vocal consort (BREMF Consort of Voices), and with them gave many exciting and dramatic performances of renaissance and early baroque repertoire.”

Deborah herself said: “BREMF is a very special festival and one that from the very start was intended to be more than just a collection of concerts. Our main aim is to make a realistic and relevant context for the music we present. This can often mean involving other art forms; even to the point of including contemporary and community arts with music written hundreds of years ago that was never intended for performance in concerts.”