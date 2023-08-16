Concordia awarded National Citizen Service grant for young people across Sussex

Concordia, a Sussex-based charity, has today announced a new community experience programme funded by the National Citizen Service (NCS) that will engage more than 1,500 young people across Sussex and Brighton & Hove until March 2025.

The grant is part of a significant £20m funding package that the NCS Trust has awarded to organisations across England for the delivery of community-based experiences at a grassroots level.

Concordia will provide opportunities for young people aged 16 and 17 in Sussex to engage in local activities that foster skills development, deepen their understanding of the local community and empower them to contribute positively to its improvement. The grants will also support organisations that cater to specific groups of young people who may not have previously participated in NCS initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In collaboration with the National Youth Agency and StreetGames, NCS assessed over 400 applications and selected Concordia to receive funding for delivery in Sussex. Concordia Youth Action is a free programme which includes an activity day, skill sessions and a youth-led social actionproject. It provides young people with a unique experience to thrive by developing valuable life skills, supporting independence and to connect to their local community creating change for a cause they support.

Community organisations will benefit from the project

Victor Petersson, Head of Youth Programme, Concordia, said: “We are delighted to partner with NCS on delivering this community-based youth programme. Concordia work with young people across Sussex, building long-term relationships and offering participants a unique experience building a core skills base for the future.”

Mark Gifford, CEO of NCS Trust, added: “I am delighted to welcome a diverse range of local, grassroots and community organisations from across the youth sector to deliver reimagined NCS experiences. This allows us to reach more young people than ever before, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and perspective to become work ready and world ready. Additionally, our grants for targeted experiences will enable us to reach underserved young people and communities.”Gifford added, “Together, we will work towards creating a country of confident, connected, caring citizens where everyone feels at home.”