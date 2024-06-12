The Football Festival was delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, in partnership with American Express, to demonstrate that regardless of background and ability everyone can feel welcome in football. The event brought together people with disabilities, young people (aged 10-16) living in disadvantaged areas, and girls of all abilities (aged under 12).

Led by BHAFC Foundation, qualified coaches, and supported by 19 American Express colleague volunteers, the day consisted of a series of mini-tournaments designed to bring participants together to socialise and learn from each other. As the club’s Main Sponsor, American Express arranged for the event to take place at the Amex to give participants a chance to experience what it’s like to play at the Albion’s home ground.

Mark Pedrick, Football Participation Manager BHAFC Foundation said: “We know that football is a powerful tool to engage and inspire people. This event was all about community cohesion and promoting the message that football is a sport for all. Getting the chance to play on a Premier League pitch, where many of their heroes have played, has been an unforgettable experience for everyone participating.”

1 . UGC-Image-278870 Participants had the opportunity to play on the Amex pitch Photo: Submitted

2 . Amex Football Festival 4.jpg The event aimed to show that football is a sport for all Photo: contributed

3 . Amex Football Festival 7.jpg The festival aimed to promote community cohesion Photo: contributed