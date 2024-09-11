Consultation launched for Crawley residents to help shape the future of council services

Crawley Borough Council has launched a consultation for residents in Crawley aimed at providing an understanding of how economic pressures have affected residents over the last couple of years. This will help the council to shape its services going forward.

The survey closes on 23 September and can be filled out on the council website: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/how-council-works/consultation/2024/financial-wellbeing-survey

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are encouraging those who live in Crawley to take a few moments to participate in our survey which will provide a snapshot of what’s happening in people’s lives so we can design future services to meet these needs. We are keen to hear from both those who are struggling financially and those who are not.”