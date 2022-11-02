Bridee Whyte Independent Funeral Services is at 6-8 South Road in Haywards Heath

Bridee Whyte Independent Funeral Services is at 6-8 South Road and aims to offer outstanding care for families from the first contact until the final farewell.

There are two chapels, which are hidden behind a couple of rather anonymous doors.

The Heath Chapel has clever panelling, wooden floors and simple furnishings, and the lighting effects make this place an absolute gem. It is peaceful, welcoming and homely. There is seating for up to 40 people, with a cutting-edge sound and television system that can create the most fantastic ambience, all done to ensure that the wishes of families are not just met, but exceeded. It feels very different compared to funeral services held at a crematorium. It is much more uplifting, more personalised and a place to celebrate the life of a lost loved one.

The Robin Chapel is much smaller and is a beautiful Chapel of Rest that is warm and homely. It can seat up to six people for those wanting a simpler, less expensive way of saying goodbye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridee Whyte Funeral Services is truly independent and has been created by Brian Whyte and Donna Payne to offer the people of Sussex something special. Donna has been in the funeral business for over a decade, and set up one of the most successful funeral homes in Eastbourne. Her years of experience and expertise have been behind the creation of Bridee Whyte.

Brian comes from a very different background, having worked for some of the biggest retailers in the UK. Meeting and exceeding customer expectations has been his business for years and this background is also key to how Bridee Whyte looks to operate.

By having everything under one roof, Bridee Whyte Funeral Services are able to offer weekend and evening service options at no extra cost. This should help make things easier for families during a most difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad