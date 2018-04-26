Controversial plans for 450 new homes get the go-ahead

Controversial plans for a major housing development were approved at a sometimes fiery meeting on Monday.

The scheme for 450 homes at Lower Hoddern Farm in Peacehaven was given the green light by Lewes District Council’s Planning Applications Committee at the Meridian Centre.

Feelings ran high during a wide-ranging debate that included speakers both for and against the development, and several members of the public were evicted from the meeting.

The council had received more than 1,000 objections to the plans submitted by Barratt Homes.

The councillors voted to support the plans for 143 new properties, including 55 affordable homes, and gave outline planning permission for a further 307 properties, including 125 affordable homes.

The decision also unlocks more than £4 million to deliver a wide range of local transport and wider infrastructure improvements.

Working closely with BDW Southern Counties and other stakeholders, Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council secured this additional funding after the planning committee deferred its decision on the application when it was first considered in December last year.

The action plan includes:

1Junction improvements at Greenwich Way/Sutton Avenue; A259/Sutton Avenue; A259/Telscombe Cliffs Way

1An increased service on the 12X bus route

1Real time bus information on local bus stops and within the development itself

1Pedestrian links from the development to the A259 and Pelham Rise

1A new pedestrian crossing on Arundel Road

1Provision of 10 per cent electric car charging points within the development

1New car club provision both on the application site and at the Meridian Centre

1A comprehensive travel plan to benefit all residents in Peacehaven

Julian Hodder, Managing Director of BDW Southern Counties, said: “At the first committee meeting local people made a number of valid and important points that, along with our working partners, we listened to and have acted upon.

“Consequently, the funding now in place for local highway improvements and new infrastructure is over £4 million, enhancements that will make a tremendous difference to the overall scheme, directly benefiting residents. I’m obviously delighted that the committee has decided that the plans represent a great opportunity to bring much needed new homes to Peacehaven, including 180 affordable homes at a time when there are such high levels of local housing need.”